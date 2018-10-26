AUGUSTA — Blue Cliff Monastery monks and nuns from Vietnam, France and the U.S. joined Welsh minister, the Rev. Alun Dafis at Unitarian Universalist Community Church on Sept. 29 for one of two Days of Mindfulness.
Members of the Peaceful Heart Sangha in Augusta joined with sangha members from other parts of Maine to create two Days of Mindfulness with the monastics to offer mindfulness practice to the communities. The second day was held in Freeport.
Dafis, the church’s visiting minister, shared his gifts of ministry with adults and with children, his humor, his offerings (piano, accordion, vocal amongst others), and his Thai cooking.
Over the two days, more than 100 people, including a few children, attended. People came from as far south as Kennebunk, as far north as Bangor and Aurora, west from Farmington, east from Lincolnville.
There also were a few people from Vermont and Brooklyn, New York.
