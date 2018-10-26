AUGUSTA — A Forum on the Future “Health Care For All: What Does It Mean For Us?” is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, in Jewett Hall on the campus of the University of Maine at Augusta, 46 University Drive.

The forum will be presented by the UMA College of Arts and Science and the UMA Senior College, according to a news release from the UMA Senior College.

The free program will cover three aspects of universal health care: a general description of the current health care system and what it means to people in their daily lives; economic information on the related aspects of the adoption of a single payer or universal health care system; and information on the various avenues that could lead to adoption of a plan to provide health care for all.

The forum will include a presentation by three speakers followed by a refreshment break with a question-and-answer period to complete the program.

The speakers will include Phil Caper MD, a member of the executive committee and a founding member of Maine All Care, an organization devoted to the establishment of publicly funded healthcare coverage for all Maine residents.

Caper was a charter member of the nation’s top health care advisory panel, the National Council on Health Planning and Development, founder and chairman of the Codman Group, a health care software and consulting company with an international reputation to name just a few of his diverse healthcare experiences. He has written extensively for professional journals, and wrote a monthly health policy column for the Bangor Daily News for several years, according to the release.

Jeff Dunn MD also has extensive experiences in healthcare, he was Chief Medical Officer of a large multihospital healthcare system in New Jersey where, among other things, they developed an early model of computerized medical records, and designing and implementing a demonstration project providing physician gain sharing, rewarding quality and safe clinical practices, according to the release.

Betsy Sweet had a successful consulting business, Moose Ridge Associates, and now a thriving counseling/coaching business “Sweet Spirit.”.

She has long been involved in promoting many positive issues related to health care policy, women, victims of abuse, the disabled, the elderly and others. For example, Sweet help, according to the release.

UMASC is open to those 50 and older, their spouses or partners.

For more information, call 621-3551, email [email protected] or visit umasc.org.

