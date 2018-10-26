IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:43 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Northern Avenue.

6:55 a.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

9:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Tall Pines Way.

11:51 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Townsend Street.

12:05 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Cony Street.

1:10 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Middle Road.

1:53 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

2:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cony Street.

2:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:38 p.m., a well-being check was done on Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.

3:31 p.m., needles were recovered on State Street.

4:24 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.

7:57 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Hospital Street.

8:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

8:05 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

11:31 p.m., a well-being check was done on North Street.

Friday at 1:03 a.m., counterfeiting was reported on Capitol Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 8:04 a.m., threats were reported by a caller on Gopher Park Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 1:36 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:32 a.m., Brenda Pridham, 66, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of passing a stopped school bus, on School and Bangor streets.

