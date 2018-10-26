IN ATHENS, Thursday at 5:29 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Adoke Way.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 6:24 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 9:25 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 9:02 p.m., a car-deer crash was reported on Dutch Gap Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 1:44 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 3:46 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Johnson Flat Road.

5:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.

11:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Roderick Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 8:16 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Beckwith Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 2:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Serenity Circle.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 4:29 p.m., threatening was reported on North Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 3:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

5:24 p.m., trespassing was reported on Shusta Road.

Friday at 1:23 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 6:57 p.m., a car-deer crash was reported on Mile Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 9:40 a.m., a theft was reported on Becki Way.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 2:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Sawtelle Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 2:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Court Street.

9:44 a.m., trespassing was reported on Court Street.

IN TEMPLE, Thursday at 12:04 p.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Day Mountain Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:03 a.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Grove Street.

10:35 a.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Ridgewood Avenue.

11:20 a.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

1:11 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on College Avenue.

2:49 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Gold Street.

5:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

6:15 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:49 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

8:21 p.m., a caller from College Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

10:17 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

Friday at 12:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

4:26 a.m., noise was reported at Colby College.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 2:18 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Village View Street.

8:36 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Village View Street.

8:37 p.m., a car-deer crash was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 10:09 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on China Road.

12:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Albion Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 12:44 a.m., Jonathan Kerry Clingen, 29, of Bastrop, Louisiana, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

6:55 a.m., Ryan D. Martin-Dawes, 32, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, failing to provide correct name, date of birth and address and OUI.

At noon, Ryan Michael Nuzzo, 31, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

1:50 p.m., John R. Bishop, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

5:15 p.m., Kenneth Warren Imlay, 40, of Farmington, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 1:14 p.m., John H. Landry, 40, of Brownville, was arrested on a probation hold.

2:24 p.m., Skylar Benjoseph Caron, 24, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, terrorizing, violating condition of release and a probation violation.

5:44 p.m., Eric R. Bacheller, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

9:55 p.m., Codi James Reynolds, 20, of Canaan, was arrested on five warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:08 a.m., Thomas Nye, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, possession of heroin with prior convictions, and two counts of possession of scheduled drugs.

Friday at 12:02 a.m., Michelle Lovejoy, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 1:02 a.m., Christopher Daniel McKenna, 20, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, aggravated reckless conduct, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit, driving to endanger, operating without a license and OUI.

SUMMONSES

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 3:47 p.m., Paul E. Trask, 46, of Clinton, was summonsed on a charge of OUI.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:57 a.m., Zachery J. McEwen, 20, of Oakland, was summonsed on a charge of failing to display inspection certificate.

6:15 p.m., William V. Sayers, 25, of Waterville, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

