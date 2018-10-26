WATERVILLE — Thomas College will offer its $10,000 Dirigo scholarship to one qualified high school student in each New England state high school, according to a news release from the college.

The Dirigo Award, named after Maine’s motto meaning, “I lead,” was initiated in 2014 to recognize academic and co-curricular leadership among Maine high school students, according to the release. Since then, the award has expanded to include high school students in each New England state. These students have demonstrated leadership, community service, and academic commitment.

The scholarship is a $10,000 award, $2,500 per year for up to four years of undergraduate study at the college.

“Students work hard to be successful both inside and outside of the classroom, and we want to recognize them,” said Assistant Vice President of Admissions Wendy Martin, according to the release. “The Dirigo Award honors the whole student, and we are confident those students who have excelled in leadership will find success at Thomas.”

Dirigo Award recipients are nominated by their guidance or career office on behalf of the school by emailing the Thomas Admissions Office at [email protected]. Nominations are due by Nov. 16.

For more information, contact Thomas College Admissions at 859-1101 or [email protected] or visit thomas.edu.

Share

< Previous

Next >