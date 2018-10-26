GARDINER — Tune in here to watch a live feed of a Class C South quarterfinal game between Morse and Gardiner from Hoch Field.
The Tigers (3-5) finished as the third seed while Morse(4-4) checks in as the sixth seed.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
View from Away: Political division is leading us to tragedy
-
Election 2018
York County district attorney: Two-term Democrat, independent squaring off
-
Local & State
Residents renew bid to protect Portland’s working waterfront
-
Editorials
View from Away: Assaulting the civil rights of transgender people isn't campaign fodder
-
Columnists
Ann McFeatters: So many reasons to vote in this election