SeniorsPlus unveils new slate of officers, new board member

SeniorsPlus, the designated Western Maine Agency on Aging, in Lewiston, announced on Sept. 24 its new slate of officers of the board of directors at the organization’s annual meeting in Lewiston. The new officers are Pat McCluskey, of Peru, chairwoman; Pat Vampatella, of New Gloucester, vice chairwoman; Larry Morin, of Lewiston, treasurer; and Dennis Gray, of Norway, secretary.

SeniorsPlus' new slate of officers, from left, consists of Secretary Dennis Gray, Chairwoman Pat McCluskey, Vice Chairwoman Patricia Vampatella and Treasurer Larry Morin. Mell Hamlyn, director of Finance and Human Resources at Connectivity Point, has joined the Board of Directors of SeniorsPlus.

In addition, Mell Hamlyn, of Auburn, joined the board. She is the director of finance and human resources at Connectivity Point in Auburn. Her previous volunteer involvements have included the Great Falls Balloon Festival, Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, and St. Dominic Academy.

Established in 1972, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus, which is headquartered in Lewiston, is to assist older adults and adults with disabilities in Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties to remain at home safely for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve.

Capital Area Technical Center adds two staff members

Romeo Roy has been hired as an assistant instructor in the Capital Area Technical Center auto body program.

Roy completed the auto body program at Mid-Maine Technical Center in Waterville when he was in high school, according to a news release from the Augusta technical school. Roy spent his career working first for Cives Steel and then for the Maine Department of Transportation. In his spare time, Roy restores muscle cars, builds engines and drags races. He lives in Augusta with his wife, Sylvia, two daughters and a niece.

Also, Jim Wiggin was hired as the assistant instructor in the machine tool and welding program. Wiggin spent his career working at Procter & Gamble in Auburn and as the metalware division manager at CM Almy in Pittsfield. In his spare time, Wiggin is working in his home machine shop restoring antique tractors and motorcycles. He lives in Benton with his wife, Robin. He raised three children and has four grandchildren.

Credit union panel pays random bills, aids lunch programs

Credit unions in countries all over the world celebrated Oct. 18 as the 70th Platinum Anniversary of International Credit Union Day. This year, OTIS Federal Credit Union in Jay chose to stretch the Oct. 18 one-day celebration of International Credit Union Day into a weeklong campaign of random acts of kindness.

Armed with a budget of $1,000, a committee of employees took turns visiting grocery stores and gas stations in OTIS FCU’s membership area — from Rangeley to Turner and points in between — and surprising unsuspecting people by covering the costs of their purchases on behalf of the credit union.

Locations at which OTIS employees made an appearance Oct. 15-19 include CN Brown and Food City in Livermore Falls, Hannaford in Jay, Hannaford and Food City in Turner, Hannaford in Farmington, The Big Apple and Food City in Wilton, Edmunds Market in Phillips, and Rangeley IGA in Rangeley.

The Random Acts of Kindness Committee also allocated $600 total to three school districts’ lunch programs, donating $200 each to RSU 73 (Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls), SAD 58 (Phillips, Eustis, Avon, Kingfield, Strong), and RSU 9 (Farmington, Wilton, Starks, Industry, Chesterville, New Sharon, Weld, Temple, Vienna and New Vineyard). The money was used to reduce or eliminate outstanding lunch debt accrued by area families.

Ledgewood Construction hires Hibbard as project manager

Justin Hibbard, of Madison, has been hired as a project manager by Ledgewood Construction in Portland.

Hibbard has more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry, starting his career as a construction superintendent, and now as a project manager with experience managing projects valued at more than $50 million. He previously worked at Fulcrum Associates. Hibbard completed business administration courses at the University of Maine at Augusta.

Maine Small Business Development Centers gains accreditation

The Maine Small Business Development Centers has announced that it has earned full accreditation from the America’s Small Business Development Centers, the national accrediting body for the Small Business Development Centers under contract from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The Maine SBDC is part of a nationwide network of Small Business Development Centers that provide free business advising and training to entrepreneurs who aspire to start or grow a small businesses. Over its 41-year history, the Maine SBDC has helped tens of thousands of clients to create jobs, access capital and create new businesses.

A team of reviewers visited the program and conducted a thorough assessment of the statewide program. The accreditation committee voted to accredit the Maine SBDC fully with several commendations and areas of best practices within the national program.

Every five years the program is subject to a national accreditation examination. The accreditation criteria and standards derive from the Baldrige Criteria for Performance Excellence that ensure effective and efficient program delivery. These standards assess performance on critical factors that drive success and focus on leadership, strategic planning, customers, stakeholders, measurement, workforce and operations.

Compiled from contributed releases

