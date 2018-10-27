NEW YORK — Kiernan Shipka, best-known as Don and Betty Draper’s daughter, Sally, on “Mad Men,” is learning a lot as the star of the new Netflix series “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

One of those lessons: She’s allergic to cats.

In “The Chilling Adventures,” this Sabrina is a teen struggling with her identity.

“I think that a lot of her struggle is figuring out a way to balance her worlds in a way that isn’t catastrophic.”

Shipka met with creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa last December to talk about the series, tested for it twice and waited what “felt like an eternity” to find if she got the part. “It was really Tuesday through Friday,” she laughed.

She found out she got the role last December and shooting began in Vancouver in March. Filming is already underway for Season 2. “I didn’t know about any of this a year ago. It’s crazy how quickly it’s all happened,” she said.

