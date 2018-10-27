JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jake Fromm threw three touchdown passes, ending speculation about his losing the starting job to freshman Justin Fields, and No. 7 Georgia beat ninth-ranked Florida 36-17 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs took advantage of Florida’s three turnovers and an injury to cornerback C.J. Henderson to win the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” for the second straight year.

Georgia wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman catches a 16-yard touchdown pass in front of Florida defensive back C.J. McWilliams during the first half of the Bulldogs' 36-17 win at Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. Associated Press/John Raoux Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Fromm completed 17 of 24 passes for 240 yards, none bigger than the three for scores – all on third down.

(2) CLEMSON 59, FLORIDA STATE 10: Trevor Lawrence threw four TD passes, and Clemson (8-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast) handed Florida State (4-4, 2-4) its worst home loss in program history.

Lawrence completed 20 of 37 passes for 314 yards before leaving late in the third quarter. Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers each had two touchdown receptions.

The Tigers are 8-0 for the seventh time in history.

(8) OKLAHOMA 51, KANSAS STATE 14: Kyler Murray passed for 352 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to help the Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) to a home win over Kansas State (3-4, 1-4).

Oklahoma rolled up a season-high 702 total yards and only punted once.

(12) KENTUCKY 15, MISSOURI 14: Terry Wilson threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Conrad on the final play to lift Kentucky (7-1, 5-1 Southeast) at Missouri (4-4, 1-4).

Kentucky took over on its own 19 with 1:24 left. With 4 seconds left, Wilson threw toward Ahmad Wagner in the back left corner of the end zone. Wagner caught the ball out of bounds, but Missouri cornerback DeMarkus Acy was called for pass interference, giving Kentucky an untimed down that it turned into the winning score.

(14) WASHINGTON STATE 41, (24) STANFORD 38: Gardner Minshew completed his first 19 passes of the second half and drove Washington State to a 42-yard field goal by Blake Mazza with 19 seconds remaining to put the Cougars (7-1, 4-1) in sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 North with a victory at Stanford (5-3, 3-2).

CALIFORNIA 12, (15) WASHINGTON 10: Linebacker Evan Weaver scored on a 36-yard interception return in the third quarter after Washington (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) made a change at quarterback, and California (5-3, 2-3) won at home.

(17) PENN STATE 30, (18) IOWA 24: Nick Scott intercepted a pass to thwart Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) at the Penn State 2 with 3:18 left and the Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2) held on to avoid a third straight home loss.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 34, VILLANOVA 0: Carlos Washington had 179 yards rushing and two touchdowns and quarterback Trevor Knight ran for two scores to help the Wildcats (2-6, 1-4 Colonial Athletic) beat host Villanova (3-5, 0-5).

JAMES MADISON 13, STONY BROOK 10: Tyler Gray kicked a pair of fourth-quarter field goals and James Madison (6-2, 4-1 CAA) rallied past visiting Stony Brook (6-3, 4-2).

DARTMOUTH 24, HARVARD 17: Quarterback Jared Gerbino rushed for 183 yards and a score as host Dartmouth (7-0, 4-0 Ivy League) beat Harvard (4-3, 1-3).

Share

< Previous

Next >