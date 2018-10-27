Seventeen new Leos from Erskine Academy were inducted Oct 11 at the Whitefield Lions Club in Coopers Mills.
Inductees included Isabella Parlin, Colby Johnson, Sarah Jarosz, Marina Lavadinho, Julia Basham, Tyler Ormonda, Madyx Kennedy, Dominique Andrews, Hanna Spitzer, Acadia Senkbeil, Jacob Sutter, Sierra LaCroix, Mitchell Gamage, Jane Blanchard, Logan Tenney, Brayden Hinds and Danielle Shorey.
The Leo Club at Erskine Academy, sponsored by the Whitefield Lions, is the largest in the state and was formed two years ago under the guidance of Whitefield Lions Cal Prescott, Barry Tibbetts and Ron Kenoyer and Erskine Leo Advisor Roxanne Malley.
