AUGUSTA — Gov. Paul LePage has ordered American and state of Maine flags be flown at half-staff in respect for the 11 victims of the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.
The Republican governor said Sunday that he and his wife are “deeply saddened by this tragedy, which occurred in a place of worship.”
Police in Portland also said they were boosting patrols around houses of worship. The Maine Council of Churches is holding vigil on Tuesday evening in Portland.
Authorities say gunman Robert Bowers made statements about genocide and killing Jewish people. Bowers is being treated for gunshot wounds and is due in court Monday.
On Saturday, President Trump ordered flags at federal buildings throughout the U.S. to be flown at half-staff in “solemn respect” for the Pittsburgh shooting victims.
