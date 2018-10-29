A Bronx, New York, man indicted in September on federal charges of conspiring to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin and 280 grams or more of cocaine base in central Maine, has pleaded guilty to those charges in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

Court records say Andre Fields, whose aliases include “Coop,” “Boss” and “Pop,” among others, had conspired with others between January 2015 and December 2017 to distribute heroin and cocaine base or crack throughout central Maine that originated outside Maine. Fields and others in the conspiracy would bring the drugs to Maine, and Fields and people working at his direction would repackage and distribute the drugs for use or further distribution from homes and hotel rooms in central Maine.

Andre Fields

Fields was arrested in Vassalboro in December 2017 after Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents and Augusta police stopped the car in which he was a passenger — the driver and another passenger were also arrested — following an investigation of the sale of heroin and crack cocaine in Kennebec County.

The charge carries a mandatory 10-year minimum prison term and up to life imprisonment, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.

Fields is already serving a sentence at the Maine State Prison. In April, he was sentenced on two counts of aggravated trafficking in cocaine base and heroin/fentanyl that took place on Dec. 6, 2017, in Vassalboro. He was ordered to serve an initial six years and the remainder of the 15-year term was suspended while he spent three years on probation.

