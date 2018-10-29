AUGUSTA — Maine Farmland Trust and Land For Good will host the fourth annual Farmland Access & Transfer Conference at 8:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at the Augusta Civic Center, Community Drive.

At the day-long conference, farmers can learn strategies for tackling succession planning and incorporating an easement into the farm access or transfer plans, plus how to find and secure farmland, negotiate a good lease agreement, and more.

The conference is geared toward farm seekers, retiring farmers and land owners to help them better understand the options, resources and steps to accessing or transferring farms or farmland. Service providers and other advocates, including land trusts, conservation commissions, town planners and lenders with an interest in fostering affordable farmland access also can benefit from strategies and innovative practices, as well as panel discussions.

Conference presenters include local farmers and service providers working on the ground in Maine, as well as experts from around New England. Exhibits and networking opportunities will be available throughout the day.

The conference is hosted by Maine Farmland Trust, and Land For Good. Sponsors include American Farmland Trust, and The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry and Maine Harvest Credit Project. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

The registration deadline is Nov. 28. The cost is $20 per person and includes a lunch sourced from local farmers and producers.

For more information or to register, visit mainefarmlandtrust.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >