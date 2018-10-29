IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 11:37 a.m., theft was reported on South Chestnut Street.

12:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bog Road.

1:15 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

4:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

4:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.

Monday at 12:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

IN GARDINER, Sunday at 6:40 p.m., an overdose was reported on Cherry Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.

IN ROME, Sunday at 10:10 a.m., trespassing was reported on Watson Road.

Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 2:24 a.m., Aaron Michael Wiedemann, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on State Street and charged with failure to pay fine.

Sunday at 7:58 p.m., Shawn O. Rogers, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on Union Street on a warrant.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 6:36 p.m., Helena Mae Barbioni, 29, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on Church Road and charged with misuse of E-9-1-1 system and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summons

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:41 p.m., a 67-year-old Auburn woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: