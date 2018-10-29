IN ATHENS, Sunday at 1:41 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Harmony Road.

IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 3:06 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Point Road.

6:05 p.m., a fire was reported at Hoyt Island.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 12:43 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Bangor Road.

IN BRIGHTON PLANTATION, Sunday at 2:20 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Brighton Road.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 2:58 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Hartland Road.

7:09 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Molunkus Road.

11:22 a.m., a caller from Moores Mill Road reported hearing shots fired.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 12:24 p.m., a fire with power lines down and arcing was reported on Shiloh Pond Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Sunday at 5:01 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Potter Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 6:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Johnson Flat Road.

11:18 a.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.

IN DETROIT, Sunday at 11:50 a.m., vandalism was reported on Philbrick Lane.

IN EMBDEN, Sunday at 2:40 p.m., a burglary was reported on Boat Point Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 9:44 a.m., a burglary was reported on Summit Street.

4:13 p.m., a person reported a theft to the police department at Police Plaza.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 9:06 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on High Street.

3:49 p.m., noise was reported on South Strong Road.

6:43 p.m., harassment was reported at University of Maine on Main Street.

6:46 p.m., harassment was reported at University of Maine on High Street.

10:10 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 2:37 a.m., a caller reported shots fired, no location given.

10:40 a.m., an assault was reported on Weston Avenue.

4:40 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 3:19 p.m., vandalism was reported on Winding Hill Road.

6:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 3:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

5:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:45 p.m., a debris was reported on the road on Interstate 95.

10:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Shore Front Court.

MONDAY, at 8:27 a.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 8:51 p.m., a theft was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

IN ROME, Sunday at 10:10 a.m., trespassing was reported on Watson Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 8:08 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Denbow Road.

IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 11:12 a.m., a theft was reported on Village Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 2:41 p.m., vandalism was reported on Hilltop Drive.

IN VIENNA, Sunday at 5:08 p.m., a car-deer crash was reported on Tower Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:29 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oak Knoll Drive.

10:39 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Court.

11:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

2:19 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on College Avenue.

4:15 p.m., a caller from Water Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

4:38 p.m., a burglary was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.

5:15 p.m., harassment was reported on First Rangeway.

7:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

11:27 p.m., noise was reported on Oakland Place.

11:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Western Avenue.

Monday at 2:16 a.m., a caller from North Street reported sex offenses.

5 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street. A man was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, according to the report.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 11:50 a.m., noise was reported on Depot Street.

6:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Knapp Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 10 a.m., Elisabeth W. Remsen, 57, of Coplin Plantation, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:04 p.m., Hope E. Norton, 21, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

Saturday at 12:32 a.m., Chad Paul Goodhart, 28, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

Sunday at 5:55 p.m., Jeremiah Lee Pinkham, 25, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

8:16 p.m., Timothy R. Darnell, 41, of Strong, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 8:15 a.m., Joshua Allen Reynolds, 30, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.

8:14 a.m., Barbara A. Hopkins, 29, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 6:47 p.m., Dustin Matthew Foster, 26, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:24 p.m., Mary J. Slack, 65, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

