IN AUGUSTA, on Monday at 7:50 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Bond Street.
8:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boulder Avenue.
8:53 a.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Riverside Drive.
9:26 a.m., trespassing was reported on Bangor Street.
11:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.
12:36 p.m., a welfare check was requested on Summer Street.
1:08 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Pierce Drive.
5:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Cony Street.
7:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.
8:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
9:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Page Street.
10:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
10:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Street.
On Tuesday at 12:09 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Medical Center Parkway.
12:58 a.m., theft was reported on Murray Street.
2:31 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Sewall Street.
IN HALLOWELL, on Monday at 10:03 a.m., property was recovered on Water Street.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, on Monday at 2:42 p.m., Dylan L. Austin, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after an incident on Mount Vernon Avenue.
SUMMONS
7:56 p.m., Jacob L. Stratton, 25, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child after a welfare check on Bangor Street.
-
Boston Red Sox
Decisions on dollars loom for Red Sox
-
Varsity Maine
Maranacook boys soccer back in a familiar spot
-
Nation & World
Trump administration restricts technology purchases by Chinese chip manufacturer
-
Nation & World
Candy producer Mars turns to science to keep chocolate flowing amid climate change
-
Local & State
Augusta area Muslims march in support of Jewish community