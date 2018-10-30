IN AUGUSTA, on Monday at 7:50 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Bond Street.

8:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boulder Avenue.

8:53 a.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:26 a.m., trespassing was reported on Bangor Street.

11:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.

12:36 p.m., a welfare check was requested on Summer Street.

1:08 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Pierce Drive.

5:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Cony Street.

7:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

8:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

9:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Page Street.

10:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Street.

On Tuesday at 12:09 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Medical Center Parkway.

12:58 a.m., theft was reported on Murray Street.

2:31 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Sewall Street.

IN HALLOWELL, on Monday at 10:03 a.m., property was recovered on Water Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, on Monday at 2:42 p.m., Dylan L. Austin, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after an incident on Mount Vernon Avenue.

SUMMONS

7:56 p.m., Jacob L. Stratton, 25, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child after a welfare check on Bangor Street.

