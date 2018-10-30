IN ATHENS, Monday at 10:45 p.m., a case involving a past burglary was reported on Chapman Ridge Road.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 8:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Johnson Flat Road.
12:07 p.m., theft was reported on Lindsey’s Way.
3:22 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Baker Street.
7 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Park Avenue.
10:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on High Street.
IN EMBDEN, Monday at 8:30 a.m., vandalism was reported on Embden Pond Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 4:17 p.m., theft was reported on Summit Street.
Tuesday at 8:22 a.m., assault was reported on Prescott Drive.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 5:09 p.m., assault was reported on Pleasant Street.
6:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Moore Avenue.
10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Avenue.
Tuesday at 2:15 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN JAY, Monday at 7:21 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Woodsdale Drive.
5:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Intervale Road.
5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
IN MADISON, Monday at 8:46 a.m., theft was reported on White School House Road.
11:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.
11:47 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Ash Street.
2:31 p.m., theft was reported on Park Street.
9:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Davis Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 7:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 9:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brickett Point Estates.
11:45 a.m., threatening was reported on Hill Street.
12:47 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Belgrade Road.
1:45 p.m., theft was reported on Municipal Drive.
3:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 1:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Detroit Street.
7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.
Tuesday at 5:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Westbranch Court.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:17 a.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.
1:30 a.m., trespassing was reported on Milburn Street.
12:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
12:44 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Madison Avenue.
12:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
2:10 p.m., trespassing was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
2:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Factory Street.
5:29 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Indian Ridge.
6:02 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Waterville Road.
8:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.
10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. Mark Street.
10:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.
Tuesday at 5:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:19 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
11:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
1:32 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street. An arrest was made.
1:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clark Street.
3:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
6:54 p.m., a noise complaint was made on College Avenue.
6:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
7:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:18 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
10:06 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on Hathaway Street.
IN WILTON, Monday at 8:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 7:05 a.m., a burglary was reported on North Pond Road.
6:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 11:20 a.m., Patrick Doherty Doyle, 28, of Durham, was arrested on two warrants.
12:15 p.m., Deborah L. Vitrano, 36, of Phillips, was arrested on charges of forgery and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:53 a.m., Jenny Rose Wickett, 38, of Fairfield, was arrested on a probation hold charge.
2:27 p.m., Amy Tarr, 53, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.
6:54 p.m., Cory S. McNeill, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
9:51 p.m., Cole Bellefleur, 22, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.
10:32 p.m., Thomas D. Fatz, 61, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.
Tuesday at 8:42 a.m., Scott Walters, 46, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5 p.m., Dylan Austin, 19, a transient, was arrested on a charge of robbery.
