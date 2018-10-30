IN ATHENS, Monday at 10:45 p.m., a case involving a past burglary was reported on Chapman Ridge Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 8:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Johnson Flat Road.

12:07 p.m., theft was reported on Lindsey’s Way.

3:22 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Baker Street.

7 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Park Avenue.

10:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on High Street.

IN EMBDEN, Monday at 8:30 a.m., vandalism was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 4:17 p.m., theft was reported on Summit Street.

Tuesday at 8:22 a.m., assault was reported on Prescott Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 5:09 p.m., assault was reported on Pleasant Street.

6:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Moore Avenue.

10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Avenue.

Tuesday at 2:15 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 7:21 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Woodsdale Drive.

5:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Intervale Road.

5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 8:46 a.m., theft was reported on White School House Road.

11:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

11:47 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Ash Street.

2:31 p.m., theft was reported on Park Street.

9:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Davis Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 7:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 9:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brickett Point Estates.

11:45 a.m., threatening was reported on Hill Street.

12:47 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Belgrade Road.

1:45 p.m., theft was reported on Municipal Drive.

3:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 1:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Detroit Street.

7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

Tuesday at 5:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Westbranch Court.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:17 a.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

1:30 a.m., trespassing was reported on Milburn Street.

12:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

12:44 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Madison Avenue.

12:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:10 p.m., trespassing was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

2:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Factory Street.

5:29 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Indian Ridge.

6:02 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Waterville Road.

8:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. Mark Street.

10:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

Tuesday at 5:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:19 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

1:32 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street. An arrest was made.

1:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clark Street.

3:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

6:54 p.m., a noise complaint was made on College Avenue.

6:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

7:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:18 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

10:06 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on Hathaway Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 8:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 7:05 a.m., a burglary was reported on North Pond Road.

6:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 11:20 a.m., Patrick Doherty Doyle, 28, of Durham, was arrested on two warrants.

12:15 p.m., Deborah L. Vitrano, 36, of Phillips, was arrested on charges of forgery and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:53 a.m., Jenny Rose Wickett, 38, of Fairfield, was arrested on a probation hold charge.

2:27 p.m., Amy Tarr, 53, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.

6:54 p.m., Cory S. McNeill, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

9:51 p.m., Cole Bellefleur, 22, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

10:32 p.m., Thomas D. Fatz, 61, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

Tuesday at 8:42 a.m., Scott Walters, 46, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of probation violation.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5 p.m., Dylan Austin, 19, a transient, was arrested on a charge of robbery.

