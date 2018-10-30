HALLOWELL — The Skating Association of Maine announced the winners of the organization’s annual Skating Spooktacular costume contest held Oct. 26 at the Camden National Bank Ice Vault. With more than 70 event participants, the contest included five winners in two age categories.

In the youth division, 3-15 year olds, the winners were Kelsey Glynn, 6, of Augusta, Most Creative Costume; Erin Kelley, 13, of Brunswick, Scariest Costume; and Alex Arnold, 13, of Brunswick, Funniest Costume. The winners each received a trophy and SAM T-shirt.

The winners in the adult division were Rhonda York, of Farmingdale, Scariest Costume, and Amanela Lawson, of Chelsea, Most Creative.

The annual event raises funds to benefit the association’s skating programs that encourage and promote participation and instruction for all members.

SAM’s Learn to Skate, figure skating and hockey programs are designed to provide members of all abilities equal opportunity in accordance with the rules and regulations of each sport’s National Governing Body that support its core values of integrity, sportsmanship and fair play.

For more information, visit maineskaters.com.

