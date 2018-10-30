University of Maine Cooperative Extension educator Kathy Savoie, of Bowdoinham, was honored at the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences’ 2018 annual session Sept. 24-27 in San Antonio, Texas.

Savoie received the Distinguished Service Award, the highest award presented by the group, for making a significant impact on revitalizing the art and science of food preservation in Maine.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension educator Kathy Savoie, left, recently was presented with the Distinguished Service Award by Lora Lee Frazier Howard, National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences board president.

Maine is the only New England state to offer the Master Food Preserver program, which trains volunteers to extend the reach of food preservation education throughout communities, according to a news release from the extension.

More information about UMaine Extension food preservation programs is available online or by calling 581-3188 or 800-287-0274 in Maine.

