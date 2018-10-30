University of Maine Cooperative Extension educator Kathy Savoie, of Bowdoinham, was honored at the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences’ 2018 annual session Sept. 24-27 in San Antonio, Texas.
Savoie received the Distinguished Service Award, the highest award presented by the group, for making a significant impact on revitalizing the art and science of food preservation in Maine.
Maine is the only New England state to offer the Master Food Preserver program, which trains volunteers to extend the reach of food preservation education throughout communities, according to a news release from the extension.
More information about UMaine Extension food preservation programs is available online or by calling 581-3188 or 800-287-0274 in Maine.
-
Boston Red Sox
Decisions on dollars loom for Red Sox
-
Varsity Maine
Maranacook boys soccer back in a familiar spot
-
Nation & World
Trump administration restricts technology purchases by Chinese chip manufacturer
-
Nation & World
Candy producer Mars turns to science to keep chocolate flowing amid climate change
-
Local & State
Augusta area Muslims march in support of Jewish community