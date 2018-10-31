NORRIDGEWOCK — Early on Wednesday, a car traveling northward on Madison Road crossed over the centerline, starting a multiple-vehicle crash.

Two drivers were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan with minor injuries, according to a news release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred about 6:58 a.m., starting after the car driven by Shaughn Cargill, 40, of South China, strayed from its lane and struck a southbound loaded log truck owned by Smart Trucking, of Sebec. After the initial crash, Cargill’s car struck another southbound vehicle before coming to a stop in the northbound lane.

Cargill, of South China, was driving a 2012 Toyota Scion. The log truck was driven by Skowhegan resident Andrew Smart. Raelynne Knight, 53, of Anson, had been behind the wheel of the second car, a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, which Cargill’s car hit.

According to the news release, two additional vehicles became involved in the incident when Kayla Holt, 27, driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala, rear-ended a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Mark Campbell, 58, that had slowed down for the scene. Both Holt and Campbell are from Anson.

Cargill and Holt suffered minor injuries.

“It is believed everyone was wearing seatbelts,” Chief Deputy James F. Ross wrote in the news release.

Somerset deputies and units from the Norridgewock Fire Department responded to a report of the pile-up. Redington-Fairview EMS transported the injured drivers. Damaged vehicles were towed.

Responders cleared the scene by 8:02 a.m., according to dispatch records.

