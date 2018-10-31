Mike Woodbury, once a well-known club basketball coach in Maine, was recorded in a profanity-laced tirade in which he threatens a student-athlete attending a private Christian school in Florida run by Woodbury.

The audio, which first surfaced Tuesday evening on YouTube, has sparked outrage on social media.

In the three-minute video, Woodbury tells the student-athlete: “I control transcripts. I control where you go next. It could be back to Haiti, (expletive). That’s how easy it is for me. Listen. I’m the one thing that you don’t want to cross. I’m the dirtiest, baddest (expletive) in this program.”

Woodbury is the CEO of The Nation Christian Academy in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He attended Waterville High and Thomas College, according to his Facebook page.

Woodbury was owner and operator of MB Nation, a club basketball team based in southern Maine that formed in 1994. He coached youth and teenage basketball players here as recently as 2015.

Woodbury issued a statement on Wednesday acknowledging he made the comments in the audio, but he did not apologize for them.

In another part of the audio, Woodbury tells the student that he will use the player’s text message as “extortion,” and then says, “I know you’re retarded so take one of your friends and look up the word extortion.”

That came after Woodbury says, “I’m going to (expletive) you in your (expletive) the next time you talk out of line. I’m going to take everything from you and let it be known. I’m saying it out loud. I’m going to take everything from you. I’m going to end everything you’ve ever had.”

Woodbury did not return phone calls on Wednesday. A representative of the school said Woodbury was not available for comment.

Woodbury issued a statement on via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon regarding the audio.

“I am in no way justifying the language, however there are two sides to every story,” he said in the statement. “This conversation did not take place at school. … Without indicting the player too much, there were mulitple conduct issues while this student was attending school and living in my home with my wife and son.”

In the statement, Woodbury said the recording took place Oct. 17 and the player was asked to leave school two days later.

Well-known Maine athletes reacted to the audio featuring Woodbury on Twitter.

“Played AAU basektball for this man in high school … Everyone always knew he was insane. This is how you run your ‘Christian Academy’?” tweeted Lewiston native and world-class 800-meter runner Isaiah Harris.

“Wish I could say this is suprising … his abuse has gone on far too long,” tweeted Jack Simonds of Falmouth, a senior on the Bowdoin College basketball team.

At least two players who attended Maine high schools in 2017-18 are listed on current rosters at The Nation Christian Academy. Will Mitchell of Saco is playing quarterback for the school’s fledgling high school football team and is listed on the school’s high school basketball team. Former George Stevens Academy basketball player Taylor Schildroth is on the school’s post-graduate roster.

While in Maine, Woodbury coached a team in 2011 that won AAU boys’ basketball Division I 12th grade championship in Orlando, Florida.

This story will be updated.

