IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:40 a.m., a well-being or mental health check was performed on Ridge Road.
7:25 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Winthrop Street.
9:16 a.m. a stray cat was reported on Murray Street.
9:38 a.m., a complaint about terrorizing was reported on Water Street.
9:59 a.m., a well-being or mental health check was performed on North Belfast Avenue.
10 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Fairview Avenue.
10:14 a.m. lost property was reported on Water Street.
11:48 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Eastern Avenue.
12:19 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
1:05 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was reported on Stone Street.
1:17 p.m., an animal well-being complaint was made on Cony Street.
4:03 p.m., a 10-year-old, residency not listed, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief on Ridge Road.
4:15 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.
5:47 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:02 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mayflower Road.
6:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.
6:33 p.m., property was recovered at Civic Center Drive and University Drive.
6:37 p.m., a stray dog was reported at Townsend Road and Northern Avenue.
7:08 p.m., a well-being or mental health check was performed on Page Street.
8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported Western Avenue.
9:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
Wednesday at 2:05 a.m., a burglar alarm was investigated on Western Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 3:03 a.m., a 28-year-old Gardiner man was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 1:42 p.m., theft was reported at Highland Terrace.
3:09 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Academy Road.
IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 5:11 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Roseann Drive.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 3 p.m., Ruth Higginbotham, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Civic Center Drive.
-
Maine Crime
Police: Skowhegan woman tried to leave Augusta Walmart with $1,500 in stolen itens
-
Maine Crime
Police: Gun-wielding Waterville man robbed another man in apartment
-
Politics
Two veterans face off in Winslow's only council race of the season
-
Politics
Waterville voters in four wards to elect councilors, Board of Education members
-
Sports
Former Maine club basketball coach recorded in profanity-laced tirade directed at student