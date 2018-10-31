IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:40 a.m., a well-being or mental health check was performed on Ridge Road.

7:25 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Winthrop Street.

9:16 a.m. a stray cat was reported on Murray Street.

9:38 a.m., a complaint about terrorizing was reported on Water Street.

9:59 a.m., a well-being or mental health check was performed on North Belfast Avenue.

10 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Fairview Avenue.

10:14 a.m. lost property was reported on Water Street.

11:48 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Eastern Avenue.

12:19 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:05 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was reported on Stone Street.

1:17 p.m., an animal well-being complaint was made on Cony Street.

4:03 p.m., a 10-year-old, residency not listed, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief on Ridge Road.

4:15 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

5:47 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:02 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mayflower Road.

6:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:33 p.m., property was recovered at Civic Center Drive and University Drive.

6:37 p.m., a stray dog was reported at Townsend Road and Northern Avenue.

7:08 p.m., a well-being or mental health check was performed on Page Street.

8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported Western Avenue.

9:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

Wednesday at 2:05 a.m., a burglar alarm was investigated on Western Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 3:03 a.m., a 28-year-old Gardiner man was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 1:42 p.m., theft was reported at Highland Terrace.

3:09 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Academy Road.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 5:11 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Roseann Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 3 p.m., Ruth Higginbotham, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Civic Center Drive.

