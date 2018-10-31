IN ANSON, Tuesday at 6:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.
IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 11:05 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Easy Street.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 6:51 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Morrison Avenue.
1:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 1:08 p.m., threatening was reported on Hutchins Road.
3:46 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hutchins Road.
10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gilberth Street.
Wednesday at 1:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 11:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marvel Street.
2:02 p.m., assault was reported on Brickyard Road.
5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 12:47 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Cambridge Road.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 8:38 a.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Main and Maple streets.
11:03 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Pleasant Drive.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 4:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Deer Farm Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 1:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.
2:37 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Water Street.
7:46 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Mechanic Street.
Wednesday at 6:58 a.m., a traffic accident was reported on Madison Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 7:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mary Lane.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 12:17 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Fairview Street.
Wednesday at 1:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 1:44 p.m., vandalism was reported on Water Street.
3:46 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.
5:47 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
IN SOLON, Tuesday at 5:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.
11:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Main Street.
IN STARKS, Tuesday at 7:08 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Mountain Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:04 a.m., theft was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.
12:15 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
2:59 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Center Street.
3:15 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
5:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Railroad Square.
5:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec Street.
5:35 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
7:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Union Street.
9:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Queens Way.
11:10 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Elm Street.
11:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 11:13 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Depot Street and U.S. Route 2.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 12:50 a.m., threatening was reported on Benton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 2:20 p.m., Alice J. Hatch, 38, of Jay, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and operating after revocation.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:15 p.m., Page Antone, 48, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
