IN ANSON, Tuesday at 6:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 11:05 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Easy Street.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 6:51 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Morrison Avenue.

1:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 1:08 p.m., threatening was reported on Hutchins Road.

3:46 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hutchins Road.

10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gilberth Street.

Wednesday at 1:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 11:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marvel Street.

2:02 p.m., assault was reported on Brickyard Road.

5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 12:47 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Cambridge Road.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 8:38 a.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Main and Maple streets.

11:03 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Pleasant Drive.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 4:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Deer Farm Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 1:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

2:37 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Water Street.

7:46 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Mechanic Street.

Wednesday at 6:58 a.m., a traffic accident was reported on Madison Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 7:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mary Lane.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 12:17 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Fairview Street.

Wednesday at 1:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 1:44 p.m., vandalism was reported on Water Street.

3:46 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

5:47 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 5:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

11:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Main Street.

IN STARKS, Tuesday at 7:08 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Mountain Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:04 a.m., theft was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

12:15 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

2:59 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Center Street.

3:15 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

5:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Railroad Square.

5:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec Street.

5:35 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Union Street.

9:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Queens Way.

11:10 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Elm Street.

11:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 11:13 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Depot Street and U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 12:50 a.m., threatening was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 2:20 p.m., Alice J. Hatch, 38, of Jay, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and operating after revocation.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:15 p.m., Page Antone, 48, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

