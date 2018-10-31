The landlord who was sent to jail in the wake of a fire in Portland that killed six people was released Wednesday, a day before the fourth anniversary of the blaze.

Gregory Nisbet served 70 days of his three-month sentence for a misdemeanor safety code violation stemming from the fire on Noyes Street.

Gregory Nisbet Staff photo by Ben McCanna

The apartment building caught fire in the early morning of Nov. 1, 2014, after a house party.

Nisbet’s attorney, Luke Rioux, told the Bangor Daily News that his client’s release date was “a strange coincidence.”

Rioux said Nisbet was released early for earned “good time.” Nisbet released a written statement through Rioux on Wednesday that expressed “tremendous sadness” over the deaths.

