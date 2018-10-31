L.L. Bean is helping Red Sox fans get a boot out of their recent World Series win.

The iconic outdoor retailer in Freeport modified its famous 12-foot-tall bootmobile to incorporate the Red Sox logo as 2018 World Series champs. The vehicle, along with Boston duck boats bearing members of the championship team, is driving through Boston on Wednesday in a victory parade.

“At L.L.Bean we’ve been cheering the Red Sox for generations, and we’re always thrilled when the Red Sox extend New England’s baseball season into Bean Boot season,” said Shawn Gorman, executive chairman of L.L.Bean, in a statement. “We’re proud to help celebrate the Red Sox win, plus, nothing looks better in a duck boat than a duck boot.”

The company also created the Red Sox victory Bean Boot, with a red leather shaft and blue rubber soles. Each boot is embroidered with a custom design, including the team’s historic regular season record: 108-54.

The boots were made for Red Sox players and staff and won’t be available for public sale.

