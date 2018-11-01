HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A call center is expanding in south Mississippi, with plans to hire 231 people.

SaviLinx of Brunswick announced its plans Tuesday. The company, which already has 260 work-at-home agents in the Hattiesburg area, is leasing 43,000 square feet at a former mall.

Mississippi Development Authority Spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state is providing SaviLinx $130,000 for worker training.

SaviLinx says a contract with an unnamed government agency is expanding.

The company is investing more than $350,000 and will complete hiring early next year. SaviLinx is hiring seasonal workers in addition to permanent workers.

Craft says new jobs will pay $14.83 per hour, on average.

SaviLinx is also hiring for its Brunswick facility, where road signs advertising wages of $17.15 are posted.

The company says its office is in a Historically Underutilized Business Zone, enabling competition for certain federal contracts by hiring area residents.

