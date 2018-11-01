HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A call center is expanding in south Mississippi, with plans to hire 231 people.

SaviLinx of Brunswick announced its plans Tuesday. The company, which already has 260 work-at-home agents in the Hattiesburg area, is leasing 43,000 square feet at a former mall.

Mississippi Development Authority Spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state is providing SaviLinx $130,000 for worker training.

SaviLinx says a contract with an unnamed government agency is expanding.

The company is investing more than $350,000 and will complete hiring early next year. SaviLinx is hiring seasonal workers in addition to permanent workers.

Craft says new jobs will pay $14.83 per hour, on average.

SaviLinx is also hiring for its Brunswick facility, where road signs advertising wages of $17.15 are posted.

The company says its office is in a Historically Underutilized Business Zone, enabling competition for certain federal contracts by hiring area residents.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.