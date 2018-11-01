IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 9:06 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Sunset Avenue.

9:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:02 a.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.

11:19 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Water Street.

11:29 a.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

1:35 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported near Bridge Street and North Street.

2:18 p.m., theft was reported on Mud Mill Road.

2:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.

2:34 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Union Street.

3:03 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported near Court Street and Sewall Street.

3:18 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

3:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

4:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

4:51 p.m., police responded to a report of an overdose on Parkwood Drive.

4:57 p.m., police responded to a report of an overdose on Water Street.

4:57 p.m., harassment was reported by a Worcester Street caller.

5:09 p.m., theft was reported by a Stephen King Drive caller.

5:16 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Maple Street.

7:19 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gedney Street.

7:50 p.m., a barking dog was reported on School Street.

9:02 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bangor Street.

On Thursday at 1:25 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on North Street.

2:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

2:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

3:17 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Washington Street.

3:40 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

5:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Western Avenue and Edison Drive.

IN GARDINER, on Wednesday at 8:24 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.

IN WAYNE, on Wednesday at 2:51 p.m., trespassing was reported on Lovejoy Pond Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 7:54 p.m., Michael J. Lovell, 23, of Augusta, and Brooke V. Olum, 28, of Augusta, were arrested on outstanding warrants after they were found on Front Street.

8:38 p.m., Christopher L. Hallee, 36, of Biddeford, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of his release and possession of a scheduled drug after an incident on Willow Street.

IN WAYNE, on Wednesday at 11:18 p.m., Jason L. Langdon, 38, of Wayne, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest and violating a protection order after an incident on Lovejoy Pond Road.

