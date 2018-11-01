IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 9:06 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Sunset Avenue.
9:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
11:02 a.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.
11:19 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Water Street.
11:29 a.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.
1:35 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported near Bridge Street and North Street.
2:18 p.m., theft was reported on Mud Mill Road.
2:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.
2:34 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Union Street.
3:03 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported near Court Street and Sewall Street.
3:18 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.
3:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.
4:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Birch Drive.
4:51 p.m., police responded to a report of an overdose on Parkwood Drive.
4:57 p.m., police responded to a report of an overdose on Water Street.
4:57 p.m., harassment was reported by a Worcester Street caller.
5:09 p.m., theft was reported by a Stephen King Drive caller.
5:16 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Maple Street.
7:19 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gedney Street.
7:50 p.m., a barking dog was reported on School Street.
9:02 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bangor Street.
On Thursday at 1:25 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on North Street.
2:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.
2:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.
3:17 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Washington Street.
3:40 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
5:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Western Avenue and Edison Drive.
IN GARDINER, on Wednesday at 8:24 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.
IN WAYNE, on Wednesday at 2:51 p.m., trespassing was reported on Lovejoy Pond Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 7:54 p.m., Michael J. Lovell, 23, of Augusta, and Brooke V. Olum, 28, of Augusta, were arrested on outstanding warrants after they were found on Front Street.
8:38 p.m., Christopher L. Hallee, 36, of Biddeford, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of his release and possession of a scheduled drug after an incident on Willow Street.
IN WAYNE, on Wednesday at 11:18 p.m., Jason L. Langdon, 38, of Wayne, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest and violating a protection order after an incident on Lovejoy Pond Road.
-
Maine Crime
Multiple suspects plead not guilty in Maine pot case involving Lamborghini seizure
-
Local & State
Maine landlords to get $4 million for lead abatement
-
Nation & World
Criminal probe opens into funding of UK pro-Brexit campaign
-
Community
Oral Histories program planned in Skowhegan
-
Nation & World
Utah will pay public employees to go to Mexico to fill prescriptions