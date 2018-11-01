AUBURN — Police said a teenager found a plastic sandwich bag of pot among the candy after trick-or-treating on Halloween.
Acting Police Chief Jason Moen said Thursday that someone reported to his department that a 13-year-old had discovered a small amount of marijuana in the Halloween candy collected.
The teen had been going door to door in the area of Auburn Middle School on Wednesday night, Moen said.
“We believe that this is an isolated incident as we haven’t received any other reports like this,” he said.
Steve Gagne told News Center Maine WCSH/WLBZ that he and his fiancee went through the candy bag with his fiancee’s daughter, as they do for safety every year, after she went trick-or-treating without a parent for the first time. They turned the bag containing pot over to police.
“I think it did make her a little angry that someone would do that,” Gagne said of the girl.
Police are investigating and are seeking information from anybody who has any knowledge of similar activity.
