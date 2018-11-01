ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s justice minister Thursday renewed a call on Saudi Arabia to cooperate in the investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, saying “no one can escape responsibility.”

Abdulhamit Gul said that Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor – who spent three days in Istanbul as part of joint Turkish-Saudi efforts to investigate the killing – had failed to answer Turkish investigators’ questions about the location of the writer’s remains as well as who ordered the killing.

“We expect these questions to be answered swiftly,” Gul told reporters. “No one can escape responsibility. This issue has become a world matter. It is not an issue that can be covered up.”

He added: “We want the Saudi authorities to enter into close cooperation with us. They have to support (the probe) so that the entire incident is brought to light.”

Istanbul’s chief prosecutor announced Wednesday that The Washington Post columnist was strangled immediately after he entered the consulate on Oct. 2 to collect a document he needed to marry his Turkish fiancee. His body was dismembered and removed from the consulate, the prosecutor’s office said, adding that the killing was premeditated.

The prosecutor’s statement conflicted with a report by pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak, which cited an audio recording of Khashoggi being tortured before being killed.

