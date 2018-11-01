ISLAMABAD — A Christian woman acquitted in Pakistan after eight years on death row for blasphemy plans to leave the country soon, her family said Thursday.

Authorities also said they arrested two prisoners last month for conspiring to kill her.

Asia Bibi, right, a Pakistani Christian woman, was sentenced to death in 2010 on blasphemy charges, but was spared by a Supreme Court ruling. The case has inflamed radical Islamists, above, who are calling for her death. Associated Press Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Radical Islamists mounted rallies across the country for a second day after Pakistan’s Supreme Court in a landmark ruling overturned the 2010 conviction against Asia Bibi for insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The charge of blasphemy carries the death penalty in this majority Muslim nation.

Bibi’s acquittal posed a challenge to the government of Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to power this summer partly by pursuing the Islamist agenda. He asked protesters not to “test the patience of the state.” On Thursday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government was avoiding the use of force against demonstrators to resolve the issue peacefully. Bibi remained at an undisclosed location Thursday, where the 54-year-old mother of five was being held for security reasons, awaiting her formal release, her brother James Masih said.

Masih said his sister simply would not be safe in Pakistan.

“She has no other option and she will leave the country soon,” he said. Masih would not disclose the country of her destination but both France and Spain have offered asylum.

Also on Thursday, jail officials said two inmates were arrested last month at an undisclosed detention facility for planning to kill Bibi by strangling her. They said the men were still being questioned.

A female commando who is part of a team of police and paramilitary troops deployed to protect Bibi said that Bibi was reading a Bible when the news about her acquittal was conveyed to her.

Upon hearing news of her release, Bibi said the judges gave her a new life and she was grateful to them.

Share

< Previous

Next >