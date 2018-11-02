Augusta Bridge Club

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday for north/south were Paul Mitnik and Paul Sherman, Ken Harvey and Tom Simmons, and Jan and Vern Arey. East/west winners were Les Buzzell and Misha Tomic, Ron Cote and David Offer, and Sharron Hinckley and Fred Letourneau.

Winners on Thursday were Sharron Hinckley and Fred Letourneau, Debby Gardner and Paul Mitnik, Jan and Vern Arey, and Patricia Damon and Daniel Townsend.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Linda Atkinson and Anita LePage. Suzon Morrison and David Bourque placed second and Elaine Campbell and Wilma Pouliot placed third.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its bridge winners.

Game day bridge winner on Oct. 24 was Paul Betit. Gene Murray placed second and Dee Dee Brown placed third.

The Oct. 25 winner was Sally Foster, Nancy Platt placed second and Pat Leach placed third.

Wednesday’s winner was Kay O’Brien. Gerene Lachapelle placed second and Jane Gilbert placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Dennis Perkins and Pat Nutt. Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice placed second, Louie Violette and Frances Roy placed third, Sylvia Palmer and Violet Chichetta placed fourth and Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin tied with Alice King and Dick Quinlan for fifth place.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

