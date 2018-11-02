IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 8:20 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

9:31 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Hope Way.

11:14 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on State Street.

12:36 p.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Mayfair Circle.

1:03 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Spring Road.

2:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

2:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

3 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.

3:14 p.m., harassment as reported on Cony Road.

3:45 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

4:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:09 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Dyer Drive.

8:19 p.m., police recovered needles on Western Avenue.

8:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:13 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Franklin Street.

IN GARDINER, on Thursday at 7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harris Avenue.

7:41 p.m., an animal problem was reported on West Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, on Thursday on 9:30 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Skehans Lane.

IN WINTHROP, on Friday at 12:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 8:17 a.m., Scott Struck, 34, of Readfield, was arrested on five outstanding warrants after an incident on Green Street.

10:17 p.m., Natasha M. Gagne, 31, of Augusta, and Christy L. Bush, 41, of Augusta, were both arrested on an outstanding warrant following their location on Patterson Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 5:10 a.m., Anibal Rodriguez, 28, of Manchester, Connecticut, was issued a summons on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license during a traffic stop near Western Avenue and Edison Drive.

