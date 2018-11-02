JAY — A Livermore Falls teenager stayed inside a pickup truck for about 30 minutes Friday after the truck she was driving went off Claybrook Road and hit a utility pole.

The pole and attached utility wires fell on the truck, Sgt. Russell Adams said.

Ashlyn Williams, 17, was driving west toward Spruce Mountain High School when she lost control of the truck on the wet road, overcorrected, went off the road and struck the pole, he said.

She was not injured in the accident that occurred about 7:34 a.m.

After emergency responders determined Williams was all right, they had her stay in the truck until Central Maine Power Co. personnel could arrive.

“We kept talking to her until CMP got there,” Adams said.

The 2008 Ford F-150 which belonged to her father, Michael Williams of Livermore Falls, was heavily damaged.

