IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 11:24 a.m., trespassing was reported on Meadow Street.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 8:10 p.m., a complaint was made on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 1:37 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Access Road.

4:14 p.m., a burglary was reported on Snowflower Court.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 6:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 1:18 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Green Road.

3:22 p.m., trespassing was reported on Skowhegan Road.

10:16 p.m., a complaint was made on Summit Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 3:38 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Main Street.

11:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pierpole Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 7:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Athens Road.

IN JAY, Thursday at 6:07 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Road.

Friday at 7:34 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Claybrook Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 9:48 a.m., suspicious activity involving a prowler was reported on Martins Road.

7:18 p.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Benjamin Way.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 6:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mary Lane.

10:31 a.m., assault was reported on Church Street.

7:09 p.m., threatening was reported on Messalonskee High Drive.

7:45 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Heath Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 10:21 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Madawaska Road.

1:04 p.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Karen Street.

4:29 p.m., assault was reported on Madawaska Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 11:37 a.m., theft was reported on Somerset Plaza.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 12 p.m., a complaint was made on Academy Circle.

1:51 p.m., a past burglary was investigated on Malbons Mill Road.

11:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sunrise Drive.

Friday at 12:58 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Turner Avenue.

2:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

3:52 a.m., assault was reported on Waterville Road.

7:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Adams Street.

7:55 a.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:29 a.m., theft was reported on West River Road.

10:05 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Colby Street.

10:59 a.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Pleasant Place.

1:15 p.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.

1:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Chaplin Street.

2:25 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza and an arrest was made.

3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

6:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilson Street.

6:59 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

11:05 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Park Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 3:45 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Randall Road and an arrest was made.

4:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Augusta Road.

8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morrill Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:05 a.m., Todd D. Toothaker, 36, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

9:36 a.m., Jonathan G. Toothaker, 22, of Farmington, was arrested on two warrants.

11:20 a.m., Travis Joseph Lambert, 28, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

3 p.m., Alan Ray William Eaton, 40, of Farmington, was arrested on two warrants.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:17 a.m., Angela D. Roy, 34, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3:27 p.m., Richard Scott Real, 37, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

7:22 p.m., Jack Anthony Barnard, 37, of Palmyra, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with prior convictions.

8:09 p.m., Kristie L. Burch, 38, of Embden, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal mischief.

Friday at 2:02 a.m., Timothy Joseph Lennon, 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and terrorizing.

5:45 a.m., Xavier Wolf Fanjoy, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants.

8:35 a.m., Brandon Brandy York, 27, of Minot, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2 p.m., Clifford Perkins, 33, a transient, was arrested on a warrant.

2:55 p.m., Nicholas R. Hutchings, 34, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.

7:29 p.m., Katie Goodale, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of probation hold.

7:29 p.m., Shaun Ray, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of probation hold.

Friday at 4:45 a.m., Xavier Fanjoy, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 3:45 a.m., Neil A. Austin, 48, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

