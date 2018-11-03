Bowdoin company FHC promotes Haer, Solt to new leadership roles

BOWDOIN — FHC, Inc., a global manufacturer of products for the neuroscience industry, has announced the internal promotion of two employees.

David Pease Pam Hadley Katherine Foy Bartley, left, receives the Maine School Boards Association Business Friend of Education Award on Oct. 25 in Augusta from MSBA President Maureen King. Photo courtesy of Maine School Boards Association Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Andy Haer has been named director of customer collaboration. With 15 years of product development and promotion experience, he will oversee the marketing and communications, business development, and sales/tech support departments to ensure customer satisfaction. His responsibilities will include managing the evolution of existing products and the development of new products, as well as the sales and marketing of all FHC technology. Haer has more than 25 years of experience as a Windows application and driver software developer.

David Solt has been appointed director of operations. In that role, Solt will be responsible for providing the leadership and vision necessary to ensure that the company has the proper process controls, reporting procedures and personnel to achieve operating efficiency in accordance with FHC’s yearly business plan. Solt has more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing medical devices.

Rice appointed hospitalist at Franklin Memorial Hospital

FARMINGTON — Dr. Andrew Rice has been appointed hospitalist for Franklin Memorial Hospital, according to the hospital. Hospitalists take care of hospitalized patients from admission through discharge.

Rice received his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, followed by a three-year family medicine residency at Maine-Dartmouth Family Medicine in Augusta and Waterville. He is board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Rice most recently was a faculty physician in outpatient and inpatient obstetrics and pediatrics for residents and medical students through the Maine-Dartmouth Family Residency. He resides in Belgrade and has a professional interest in acupuncture.

Franklin Memorial also has announced that infection control practitioner Pam Hadley, a registered nurse, has earned the Certified in Infection Control credential. To receive the credential, Hadley passed a comprehensive examination about infection prevention and control administered by the Certification Board of Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc.

The purpose of the certification process is to protect the public by providing standardized measurement of current basic knowledge needed for anyone practicing infection control. Hadley has demonstrated a mastery of infection prevention and control knowledge by taking and passing this comprehensive examination. Certification is maintained through successful completion of the recertification examination every five years.

Hadley started at Franklin Memorial in 1995 as a registered nurse on the Medical/Surgical Unit, then transitioned 10 years ago to her present role in infection control.

Hammond Lumber initiates wreath-gathering effort

Hammond Lumber Co. is initiating a companywide effort to support Wreaths Across America in its stated mission to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom.

Wreaths Across America, based in Columbia Falls, is a national nonprofit organization founded in 2007 by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester.

Each December, on National Wreaths Across America Day, this three-prong mission is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 1,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. In 2017, 1,560,000 wreaths were laid at 1,433 participating cemeteries.

On Friday, in conjunction with Veterans’ Day, Hammond Lumber Co. will begin a six-week fundraising effort by participating in RED Friday, which allows us to “remember everyone deployed,” according to a company news release.

Hammond employees will wear co-branded RED T-shirts or sweatshirts each Friday from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14. Family members, friends and customers also can join and receive one RED T-shirt apparel item by making a $25 donation. All funds will be used to buy wreaths for distribution at the veterans’ cemeteries in Augusta on National Wreaths Across America Day, scheduled for Dec. 15.

Wreaths can be sponsored in honor of a living veteran or in memory of a service member who died.

The Hammond chip trailer will travel to Wreaths Across America’s home office in Columbia Falls on Dec. 8, t to collect wreaths and participate in the first leg of the Wreaths Across America convoy to Arlington. After stops along the route, the day will end with a rally at the Augusta Civic Center. The Hammond chip trailer then will return to Belgrade, where the wreaths will be stored until they are distributed on National Wreaths Across America day, Dec. 15, according to the release.

The RED shirts are available in all 21 store locations. The companywide goal is to reach 1,000 wreaths’ worth of donations.

Team-building topic of talk at Business Breakfast in Waterville

Thomas College and the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce plan to a November Business Breakfast about keys to building and engaging a passionate team that gets results.

The breakfast will be held from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursday in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus at 180 West River Road in Waterville.

David Pease, senior vice president of human resources at Bangor Savings Bank, will talk about what engages a staff and how to make its members passionate about working as a team while attaining positive outcomes.

Pease is senior vice president, director of human resources at Bangor Savings. His human resources career spans 30 years in business, nonprofit, health care, academia and corporate America. Pease views human resources as a transformational driver in an organization’s strategy, culture and performance. He has a master’s degree in human resources management from Lesley University. He also has the Senior Professional in Human Resources and the Senior Certified Professional national designations.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly presentations on a variety of educational business topics at Thomas College’s Spann Student Commons. The cost of the Business Breakfast is $18 for members, $25 at the door and for nonmembers. Breakfast is included with the reservation. To register, e-mail [email protected] or call 873-3315.

NAMI Maine moves operations close to downtown Hallowell

NAMI Maine, an agency dedicated to providing support, education, and advocacy to Mainers and their families affected by mental illness and suicide, has moved to a larger space just north of downtown Hallowell.

The agency said in a news release that the board of directors and the staff are confident that the move to 52 Water St. will help to provide greater support accessing community-based resources and a stronger hub for the agency’s statewide network of local community affiliates. NAMI Maine’s phone number remains 622-5767.

NAMI Maine has seven affiliates and hundreds of members across the state who all work together to have an active voice for individuals, families, and professionals whose daily lives are affected by mental health challenges.

School board group honors New Balance

New Balance Corp. in Norridgewock was honored with a Maine School Boards Association Business Friend of Education Award for its work in School dministrative District 54 and across Somerset County to keep children healthy by keeping them moving.

MSBA President Maureen King presented the award to Katherine Foy Bartley, the company’s charitable programs specialist, on Oct. 25, at the Maine School Management Association’s annual conference in Augusta. The company was nominated for the award by the SAD 54 school board.

Over the last 11 years, New Balance has supported the Move More Kids Program with over $2 million in equipment and infrastructure. Its efforts directly affect thousands of students across the county each year.

The company’s gifts have covered physical education equipment such as mountain bikes, spinning bikes, cardio equipment, snowshoes, cross country skis, a 25-foot portable climbing wall and more. It has encouraged safe outdoor activity through such programs as the walking school bus and bike programs and has revived the county’s school district wellness committees. It also has supported more than 10 playgrounds in the county.

HealthReach sites recognized as Let’s Go! sites of distinction

Ten HealthReach practices have achieved Let’s Go! Site of Distinction status in 2018.

The sites are the Belgrade Regional Health Center, Bethel Family Health Center, Bingham Area Health Center, Lovejoy Health Center (Albion), Madison Area Health Center, Rangeley Family Medicine, Richmond Area Health Center, Sheepscot Valley Health Center (Coopers Mills), Strong Area Health Center and Western Maine Family Health Center (Livermore Falls).

HealthReach Community Health Centers has partnered with Let’s Go! since 2013. This past year, HealthReach practices engaged children and families with the “5-2-1-0” message — five servings of fruits and vegetables, two hours or less of recreational screen time, one hour or more of physical activity, and zero sugary drinks. The health centers tackled these issues through posters and brochures in the waiting and examination rooms and using Healthy Habits Questionnaires and body mass index measurements at well child checkups.

Compiled from contributed releases

Share

< Previous

Next >