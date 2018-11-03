STAFF REPORT

Colby's Jared Wood celebrates after the Mules scored a goal during a 3-1 victory over Amherst in a New England Small College Athletic Conference semifinal game Saturday in Amherst, Massachusetts. Contributed photo/Colby College Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

WATERVILLE — Nikki Bradstreet scored two goals to lead the Thomas College women’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Husson on Saturday in a North Atlantic Conference semifinal match at Smith Field.

The Terriers (11-4-1) will play in the championship game Sunday afternoon against the University of Maine at Farmington in Waterville. The match starts at 2 p.m.

Kayla Gordon had two saves for Thomas.

Megan Connor scored the lone goal for the Eagles (6-10-1).

UMAINE-FARMINGTON 1, MAINE MARITIME 0: All it took was a goal by McKenna Brodeur to give the Beavers a NAC semifinal victory at Smith Field in Waterville.

UMF (7-12) will face Thomas College on Sunday for the championship. It’s the first appearance in the conference title game for the Beavers since 2008.

Callie Hammer had four saves to earn the shutout for UMF.

Emily Conway had two saves for Maine Maritime (11-4-1).

MEN’S SOCCER

COLBY 3, AMHERST 1: Jeff Rosenberg scored two goals to give the Mules a victory in a New England Small College Athletic Conference semifinal match in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Asa Berolzheimer added a goal for Colby (7-6-3). The Mules will be playing in the conference championship game against Williams on Sunday in Amherst.

Bryce Johnson scored a goal for Amherst (12-3-1).

FIELD HOCKEY

THOMAS 7, BECKER 2: Britney Gregoire scored two goals to lead the Terriers to a NAC semifinal victory in Henniker, New Hampshire.

Thomas (12-7) — the No. 1 seed — will play in the NAC championship game Sunday in Henniker against Husson. The game is scheduled to start at noon.

Tiffany Weeks, Allie Gregoire, Lindsey Gregoire, Haley Thebarge and Krysta Porter added goals for the Terriers.

Lauren Niemann and Kylian Kelly scored goals for Becker (8-10).

FOOTBALL

MAINE 35, TOWSON 28: A goal line stand with a minute remaining gave the Black Bears a Colonial Athletic Association victory over the Tigers in Towson, Maryland.

Ramon Jefferson had 121 rushing yards and a touchdown for Maine (6-3). Quarterback Chris Ferguson was 16 of 32 passing for 233 yards and two touchdowns.

HUSSON 63, GALLAUDET 2: Cory Brandon was 15 of 22 passing for 404 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a win at the Winkin Complex in Bangor.

With the victory, Husson (7-2) clinched its third consecutive Eastern Collegiate Football Conference championship. It will also be the final one for the Eagles, who move on the Commonwealth Coast Conference next season.

Husson also locks up an automatic berth in the Division III playoffs.

Kyle Gaudet had six receptions for 240 yards and four touchdowns for the Eagles. Miece Loureiro had 139 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns.

Gallaudet falls to 3-4.

TUFTS 48, COLBY 0: Marcus Bullard had 11 tackles for the Mules, who fell to the Jumbos in a NESCAC game in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Carson Katen had 10 tackles for Colby (2-6), including a sack.

Jack Dolan had six receptions for 82 yards for Tufts (6-2).

SPRINGFIELD 44, MAINE MARITIME 7: Bailey Sawyer threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Casale for the Mariners’ lone touchdown in a loss at Stagg Field in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Casale had four receptions for 42 yards for Maine Maritime (0-8). Justin Pinard led the defense with 11 tackles.

Hunter Belzo had 107 yards rushing and a touchdown for Springfield (7-2).

BECKER 31, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 17: Haelin Roberts had 93 yards receiving and a touchdown for the Nor’easters in a losing effort in Leicester, Massachusetts.

Brian Peters threw for 217 yards and a touchdown for UNE (1-7). DJ James had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Michael Bianco had 180 rushing yards on 24 carries and a touchdown for Becker (1-8).

Share

< Previous

Next >