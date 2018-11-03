I’m giving Janet Mills my vote because she is an intelligent and knowledgeable candidate who will bring years of experience about state government to the position of Maine governor.

Her opponent, on the other hand, has no experience at all in state government. I applaud his achievement in the creation of collision centers around the state, but that work has little relevance to governing, beyond the abstraction of “leading” that we hear so much about in his TV commercials.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Anyone who knows Janet understands that she is both compassionate and fair, and those traits will allow her to reach out to all Mainers, whatever their party loyalties may be. It’s time to elect a competent governor who will put eight years of political division behind us.

Wesley McNair

Mercer

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.