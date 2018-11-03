I’m giving Janet Mills my vote because she is an intelligent and knowledgeable candidate who will bring years of experience about state government to the position of Maine governor.

Her opponent, on the other hand, has no experience at all in state government. I applaud his achievement in the creation of collision centers around the state, but that work has little relevance to governing, beyond the abstraction of “leading” that we hear so much about in his TV commercials.

Anyone who knows Janet understands that she is both compassionate and fair, and those traits will allow her to reach out to all Mainers, whatever their party loyalties may be. It’s time to elect a competent governor who will put eight years of political division behind us.

Wesley McNair

Mercer

