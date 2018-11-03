IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 12:06 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Ridge Road.

12:26 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

3:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Court Street.

6:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:05 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:38 p.m., harassment was reported on State Street.

7:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Court Street.

Saturday at 12:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

IN ATHENS, Friday at 5:05 p.m., a caller from Vernal Huff Road reported a scam.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 1:17 p.m., debris was reported on the road on Interstate 95.

10:48 a.m., a caller from Silver Street reported receiving harassing or obscene phone calls.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 6:08 p.m., threatening was reported on Field Road.

IN EMBDEN, Friday at 5:22 p.m., a scam was reported on Eames Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 4 p.m., someone went to the police station to report harassment.

6:57 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 8:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Whittier Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 4:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 4:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 1:09 p.m., harassment was reported to police at the police station.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 3:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on St. Albans Road.

IN RIPLEY, Friday at 5:35 p.m., a traffic accident was reported on North Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 8:22 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Dexter Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:01 a.m., a fire was reported on Dawes Street.

1:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Academy Circle.

3:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

IN STARKS, Friday at 3:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Branns Mills Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:49 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.

2:59 p.m., a fight was reported on Pine Street.

4:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Drummond Avenue.

5:28 p.m., threatening was reported on Chaplin Street.

10:48 p.m., noise was reported on Silver Street.

Saturday at 4:28 a.m., a burglary was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WILTON, Friday at 6:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:38 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on South Reynolds Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:58 p.m., Edwin M. Dessler, 54, of Augusta, was arrested at the intersection of Memorial Drive and West Crescent Street on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 2:25 p.m., Katrina A. Boulay, 24, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit.

4:12 p.m., Jessie Lee Beasley, 22, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

6 p.m., Nickolas L. McGrane, 29, of Weld, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

9:20 p.m., Stephen Dewayne Bastin Jr., 33, of Strong, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:43 p.m., Nicole M. Luckern, 28, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant, as well as a charge of violating a protective order.

9:45 p.m., Cody Allen Damon, 19, of Madison, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, OUI, operating after suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:50 p.m., Bruce Quattrociocchi, 54, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

10:48 p.m., Cletus T. Jernigan, 59, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant, as well as on a charge of violating condition of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:05 p.m., a 58-year-old Jefferson man was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with registration expired more than 150 days.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 4:43 p.m., a 32-year-old Bath man was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with registration expired more than 150 days.

5:14 p.m., a 36-year-old Pittston woman was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with registration expired more than 150 days.

