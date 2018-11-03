Rain that is sweeping across New England is going give way to winds gusting to 50 mph on the coast.

The National Weather Service said the gusts starting Saturday afternoon will be strong enough to cause power outages across the region.

Meteorologist Tom Hawley in Gray said a cold front is bringing the gusty weather.

He said gusts of 45 to 50 mph will extend 20 miles inland but it’ll be windy across all of New England. The weather should improve Sunday before the next round on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.