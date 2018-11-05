City officials in Gardiner may be searching for a city councilor after Tuesday, and City Manager Christine Landes is preparing for that.

This year, all the at-large seats on the City Council — including the mayor’s — are up for election. None of the races are contested.

Mayor Thom Harnett is not running for re-election. He’s the Democratic candidate for House District 83 and is running against Republican Denis Coutts for the seat being vacated by Rep. Gay Grant, a Democrat.

District 2 City Councilor Patricia Hart is running for mayor, and if she’s elected, her seat on the council would become open. District 2 extends south and west from Chestnut and Beech streets along Brunswick Avenue.

Under the city’s charter, filling a vacant position on the council requires a majority vote of the council. The person chosen will serve the balance of the two-year term, and will appear on the ballot for the seat in the next regular or special election.

If more than one applicant is considered, Harnett said the City Council will vote via secret ballot to choose the person to fill the seat.

Currently, the city’s website includes a page for residents to indicate their interest in serving on any one of the city’s 26 committees that requires only contact information and a request to share some background to indicate interest in a particular committee.

“It’s a generic thing for everything,” Landes said.

She has drafted a statement of interest for city elected officials to review that seeks additional information, including any experience that relates to municipal government and whether the applicant is a city employee or related to a city employee.

“This is a starting point,” Landes said Monday.

City elected officials will have the chance to review, revise or reject the proposal.

In the information Landes submitted to the City Council, she suggested the statement of interest be advertised as soon as possible so candidates can indicate their interest for interviews and possible appointment in January.

The City Council’s goal-setting session is set for Feb. 2.

The last time the City Council filled a vacated seat was in early 2013. Harnett, who at that time represented District 3, ran for and was elected mayor in 2012.

Harnett said the position was filled by Richard Heath, who served until 2015; he opted not to run for re-election at that time.

“He might have been the only one who applied,” Harnett said.

Shawn Dolley was elected to represent District 3 in 2015, following a last-minute write-in campaign.

At its meeting this week, the City Council is also expected to:

• Hold a public hearing and first read of a proposed moratorium ordinance on adult use marijuana establishments;

• Hold a public hearing and second and final read of a proposed general obligation tax exempt bond not to exceed $129,500;

• Hold a public hearing on and consider approving a new liquor license for Three Bridge LLC, also known as the A1 Diner;

• Consider a special event permit for the annual tree-lighting and Parade of Lights from Gardiner Main Street;

• Consider appointing a member of City Council to the Age Friendly Committee;

• Approve minutes for the Oct. 17, 2018 meeting.

The Gardiner City Council meets at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the City Council Chamber at 6 Church St.

