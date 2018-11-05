IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 10:19 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Abenaki Road.

10:26 a.m., harassment was reported on Washington Street.

11:31 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Winter Street.

11:59 a.m., property was recovered on State Street.

1:45 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Bangor Street.

3:21 p.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Hummingbird Lane.

4:22 p.m., police recovered property on Blaisdell Street.

9:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

9:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Bangor Street.

On Monday at 3:21 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Macomber Avenue.

IN CHELSEA, on Sunday at 9:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Collins Road.

IN GARDINER, on Friday at 11:37 a.m., an assault was reported on Church Street.

4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

5:38 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Cobbossee Avenue.

On Saturday at 8:06 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Weeks Road.

5:43 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Mount Vernon Street.

6:55 p.m., an injury caused by a dog was reported on Church Street.

IN HALLOWELL, on Sunday at 4:41 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

On Monday at 1:19 a.m., police recovered property on Water Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, on Saturday at 11:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Valley Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 3:38 p.m., Donald M. Bolduc, 38, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue.

7:25 p.m., April B. Murray, 58, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of assault following an incident on Medical Center Parkway.

IN GARDINER, on Saturday at 6:54 p.m., Paul D. Kinsman, 37, of Gardiner, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a warrant check on Highland Avenue.

On Sunday at 4:32 p.m., Eric Hunter, 28, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charged of assault following an incident on Spring Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, on Saturday at 6:41 p.m., Jason S. Clary, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a warrant check on Overlook Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 3:02 p.m., Rebecca D. Rose, 29, of Durham, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

3:38 p.m., Kristan S. Preo, 33, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, on Monday at 5:06 a.m., Kristi L. Smith, 36, of Carmel, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Water Street and Union Street.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: