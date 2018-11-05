IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 10:19 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Abenaki Road.
10:26 a.m., harassment was reported on Washington Street.
11:31 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Winter Street.
11:59 a.m., property was recovered on State Street.
1:45 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Bangor Street.
3:21 p.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Hummingbird Lane.
4:22 p.m., police recovered property on Blaisdell Street.
9:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.
9:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
11:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Bangor Street.
On Monday at 3:21 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Macomber Avenue.
IN CHELSEA, on Sunday at 9:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Collins Road.
IN GARDINER, on Friday at 11:37 a.m., an assault was reported on Church Street.
4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
5:38 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Cobbossee Avenue.
On Saturday at 8:06 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Weeks Road.
5:43 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Mount Vernon Street.
6:55 p.m., an injury caused by a dog was reported on Church Street.
IN HALLOWELL, on Sunday at 4:41 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
On Monday at 1:19 a.m., police recovered property on Water Street.
IN WEST GARDINER, on Saturday at 11:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Valley Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 3:38 p.m., Donald M. Bolduc, 38, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue.
7:25 p.m., April B. Murray, 58, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of assault following an incident on Medical Center Parkway.
IN GARDINER, on Saturday at 6:54 p.m., Paul D. Kinsman, 37, of Gardiner, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a warrant check on Highland Avenue.
On Sunday at 4:32 p.m., Eric Hunter, 28, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charged of assault following an incident on Spring Street.
IN WEST GARDINER, on Saturday at 6:41 p.m., Jason S. Clary, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a warrant check on Overlook Road.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 3:02 p.m., Rebecca D. Rose, 29, of Durham, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
3:38 p.m., Kristan S. Preo, 33, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, on Monday at 5:06 a.m., Kristi L. Smith, 36, of Carmel, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Water Street and Union Street.
