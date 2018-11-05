IN ANSON, Saturday at 10:15 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Hollin Waite Hill Road.
IN CANAAN, Sunday at 4:19 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
Monday at 2:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Drive.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Street.
4:20 p.m., a burglary was reported on Highland Park Avenue.
Sunday at 12:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.
1:10 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Summit Street.
2:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.
4:41 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Green Road.
5:58 p.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Summit Street.
9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Farms Road.
9:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Farms Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 3:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thompson Walton Court.
9:48 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.
11:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Health Commons.
12:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Clark Lane.
Monday at 6:54 a.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 9:51 a.m., assault was reported on Wellington Road.
4:31 p.m., theft was reported on Judkins Road.
7:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chadbourne Road.
IN JAY, Sunday at 3:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
8:11 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.
6:29 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Macomber Hill Road.
11:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Otis Street.
Monday at 7:29 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Crash Road.
IN MERCER, Saturday at 10:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beech Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 11:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.
11:14 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
11:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
8:36 p.m., assault was reported on Fairfield Street.
Sunday at 12:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Technology Avenue.
7:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
8:15 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Center Street.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 10:49 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
4:48 p.m., a burglary was reported on Ell Hill Road.
5:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Monday at 12:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 3:28 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Canaan Road.
4:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Somerset Avenue.
4:58 p.m., a complaint was made on Somerset Plaza.
7:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Washington Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
Sunday at 9:19 a.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.
12:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Road.
1:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
5:17 p.m., theft was reported on Turner Avenue.
5:50 p.m., theft was reported on Turner Avenue.
6:07 p.m., a complaint was made on Indian Ridge.
8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. James Street.
IN STARKS, Sunday at noon, suspicious activity was reported on Palmyra Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:42 a.m., theft was reported on Park Street.
9:22 a.m., harassment was reported on King Street.
12:39 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Kelsey Street.
1:13 p.m., theft was reported on Highwood Street.
3:54 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:03 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carver Street.
5:42 p.m., theft was reported on Central Avenue.
6:54 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Pleasant Street.
10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.
10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harris and North streets.
11:12 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Main Street.
Sunday at 3:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
7:02 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Front Street.
11:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
Monday at 1:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
2:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
4:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 8:32 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 11:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Frawley Street.
Sunday at 2:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.
3:29 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on North Pond Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 9:57 a.m., Aaron M. Stevens, 33, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property.
5:55 p.m., Tammy Noelle Richardson, 48, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on a charge of operating after revocation.
6 p.m., Stephen A. Tripp, 35, of Strong, was arrested on charges of gross sexual assault and possession of sexually explicit material of a minor.
7:02 p.m., Cassie L. Currier, 32, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
Saturday at 12:31 a.m., Ryan M. De Rocle, 23, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
10:43 a.m., Jeffrey Jamie Garland, 43, of Avon, was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday at 12:45 a.m., Victoria Leah Teele, 25, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 11:21 a.m., Kaylee J. Cowan, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
11:30 a.m., Matthew M. Goldsmith, 35, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and violating a condition of release.
4:33 p.m., Scott Allen Gunst, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
1:33 a.m., Dakota D. Lagasse, 25, of Lagrange, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating after suspension and criminal speeding.
3:21 a.m., Brandon Scott Flagg, 29, of Jay, was arrested on two warrants and a charge of violating a condition of release.
10:24 a.m., Clark Spires Kendrick, 25, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Sunday at 2:41 a.m., Gabriel P. Piquette, 20, of Dover Foxcroft, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Monday at 12:43 a.m., Garrett Dana Young, 22, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.
3:37 a.m., Sean Richard Bixby, 28, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
