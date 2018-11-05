IN ANSON, Saturday at 10:15 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Hollin Waite Hill Road.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 4:19 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 2:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Street.

4:20 p.m., a burglary was reported on Highland Park Avenue.

Sunday at 12:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.

1:10 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Summit Street.

2:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.

4:41 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Green Road.

5:58 p.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Summit Street.

9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Farms Road.

9:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Farms Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 3:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

9:48 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

11:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

12:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Clark Lane.

Monday at 6:54 a.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 9:51 a.m., assault was reported on Wellington Road.

4:31 p.m., theft was reported on Judkins Road.

7:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chadbourne Road.

IN JAY, Sunday at 3:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:11 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.

6:29 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Macomber Hill Road.

11:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Otis Street.

Monday at 7:29 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Crash Road.

IN MERCER, Saturday at 10:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beech Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 11:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.

11:14 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

11:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

8:36 p.m., assault was reported on Fairfield Street.

Sunday at 12:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Technology Avenue.

7:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

8:15 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Center Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 10:49 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

4:48 p.m., a burglary was reported on Ell Hill Road.

5:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 12:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 3:28 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Canaan Road.

4:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Somerset Avenue.

4:58 p.m., a complaint was made on Somerset Plaza.

7:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Washington Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

Sunday at 9:19 a.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

12:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Road.

1:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:17 p.m., theft was reported on Turner Avenue.

5:50 p.m., theft was reported on Turner Avenue.

6:07 p.m., a complaint was made on Indian Ridge.

8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. James Street.

IN STARKS, Sunday at noon, suspicious activity was reported on Palmyra Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:42 a.m., theft was reported on Park Street.

9:22 a.m., harassment was reported on King Street.

12:39 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Kelsey Street.

1:13 p.m., theft was reported on Highwood Street.

3:54 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:03 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carver Street.

5:42 p.m., theft was reported on Central Avenue.

6:54 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Pleasant Street.

10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.

10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harris and North streets.

11:12 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Main Street.

Sunday at 3:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:02 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Front Street.

11:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

Monday at 1:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

2:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

4:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 8:32 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 11:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Frawley Street.

Sunday at 2:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.

3:29 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on North Pond Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 9:57 a.m., Aaron M. Stevens, 33, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property.

5:55 p.m., Tammy Noelle Richardson, 48, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on a charge of operating after revocation.

6 p.m., Stephen A. Tripp, 35, of Strong, was arrested on charges of gross sexual assault and possession of sexually explicit material of a minor.

7:02 p.m., Cassie L. Currier, 32, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Saturday at 12:31 a.m., Ryan M. De Rocle, 23, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

10:43 a.m., Jeffrey Jamie Garland, 43, of Avon, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday at 12:45 a.m., Victoria Leah Teele, 25, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 11:21 a.m., Kaylee J. Cowan, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11:30 a.m., Matthew M. Goldsmith, 35, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and violating a condition of release.

4:33 p.m., Scott Allen Gunst, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:33 a.m., Dakota D. Lagasse, 25, of Lagrange, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating after suspension and criminal speeding.

3:21 a.m., Brandon Scott Flagg, 29, of Jay, was arrested on two warrants and a charge of violating a condition of release.

10:24 a.m., Clark Spires Kendrick, 25, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Sunday at 2:41 a.m., Gabriel P. Piquette, 20, of Dover Foxcroft, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Monday at 12:43 a.m., Garrett Dana Young, 22, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

3:37 a.m., Sean Richard Bixby, 28, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

