FARMINGTON — A Strong man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl and possessing sexually explicit photos of girls.

Stephen Tripp, 35, was arrested Friday on felony charges of gross sexual assault and possessing sexually explicit material, according to an affidavit filed in a Farmington court by Detective Herbert Leighton of the Major Crimes Unit of the Maine State Police.

Stephen Tripp

A conviction on each of the charges is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Leighton began an investigation of Tripp in mid-October. Police found sexually explicit photos of girls on a cellphone, after a witness provided the phone to police. One girl was photographed multiple times over the past nine years, according to the affidavit.

Tripp was being held without bail Monday at the Franklin County Detention Center. He was scheduled to appear before a judge Monday afternoon.

