AUGUSTA— The University of Maine at Augusta will offer College Completion Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at its 11 locations statewide. These information sessions are geared to adults with college credits but no degree, which currently includes approximately 189,000 Mainers, according to a news release from UMA.

According to Educate Maine’s 2017 Indicators Report, 66 percent of high-wage, in-demand Maine job openings from 2014 to 2024 will require some level of postsecondary education, but only 43 percent of Maine adults hold a “credential of value” (a college degree, a certificate or an industry credential).

College Completion Day at UMA will give degree seekers the opportunity to talk with professional academic advisors about how to create a path to degree completion. Detailed information about admissions, registration, financial aid, academic advising and more will be available at each location. Appointments will not be necessary.

“We welcome all adults who want to explore what it takes to finish their college degree,” said Brandy Finck, associate vice president for Admission and Student Financial Services, according to the release. “Although almost half of our new students this fall were traditional-aged recent high school graduates, UMA’s average student age is in the mid-30s. We know how to serve all students, no matter what their age might be.”

“Adult students can be vulnerable when returning to college. Many who previously left college did so because life events got in the way,” said Deb Meehan, executive director of the eight UMA Centers, according to the release. “We have two campuses and eight centers throughout Maine that are staffed to help students succeed and help with challenges they face along the way to success.”

For more information, visit uma.edu/finish.

