IN AUGUSTA Monday at 8:12 a.m., a Lipman Road caller reported an incident of terrorizing.

10:14 a.m., a Water Street caller reported suspicious activity.

10:53 a.m., a n Eastern Avenue caller reported a disturbance/disorderly conduct.

10:54 a.m., a Western Avenue caller reported theft of a motor vehicle.

1:39 p.m., a Sixth Avenue caller reported a protection order violation.

3:41 p.m., an Eastern Avenue caller reported a domestic disturbance.

7:49 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported criminal trespass.

Tuesday at 1:18 a.m., a Stone Street caller reported suspicious activity.

IN GARDINER at 8:43 p.m., a juvenile issue was investigated on Phillips Street.

7:06 a.m., a caller from Old Brunswick Avenue reported an unspecified problem.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA Monday at 6:59 p.m., a 28-year-old Augusta man was stopped at Civic Center Drive and Bond Brook Road on a charge of operating with a registration expired more than 150 days.

7:03 p.m., a 47-year-old Augusta woman was charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal trespass after a Civic Center Drive caller reported shoplifting.

IN HALLOWELL Tuesday at 2:48 a.m., a 34-year-old Hallowell man was charged with operating with suspended registration, operating motor vehicle with registration expired more than 150 days and false identification of plates.

ARREST

IN JEFFERSON Monday at 8:43 p.m., Ronald Weeks, 62, of Jefferson was arrested on Weeks Road by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Caleb Poirier on a charge of violating condition of release.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
augusta maine, gardiner maine, hallowell maine, jefferson maine, maine crime, police log
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.