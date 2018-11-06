IN AUGUSTA Monday at 8:12 a.m., a Lipman Road caller reported an incident of terrorizing.

10:14 a.m., a Water Street caller reported suspicious activity.

10:53 a.m., a n Eastern Avenue caller reported a disturbance/disorderly conduct.

10:54 a.m., a Western Avenue caller reported theft of a motor vehicle.

1:39 p.m., a Sixth Avenue caller reported a protection order violation.

3:41 p.m., an Eastern Avenue caller reported a domestic disturbance.

7:49 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported criminal trespass.

Tuesday at 1:18 a.m., a Stone Street caller reported suspicious activity.

IN GARDINER at 8:43 p.m., a juvenile issue was investigated on Phillips Street.

7:06 a.m., a caller from Old Brunswick Avenue reported an unspecified problem.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA Monday at 6:59 p.m., a 28-year-old Augusta man was stopped at Civic Center Drive and Bond Brook Road on a charge of operating with a registration expired more than 150 days.

7:03 p.m., a 47-year-old Augusta woman was charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal trespass after a Civic Center Drive caller reported shoplifting.

IN HALLOWELL Tuesday at 2:48 a.m., a 34-year-old Hallowell man was charged with operating with suspended registration, operating motor vehicle with registration expired more than 150 days and false identification of plates.

ARREST

IN JEFFERSON Monday at 8:43 p.m., Ronald Weeks, 62, of Jefferson was arrested on Weeks Road by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Caleb Poirier on a charge of violating condition of release.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: