The Madison American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 39, donated backpacks filled with school supplies and distributes them to four schools in the Madison and Anson area. This year they donated a total of 20 backpacks.

American Legion Auxiliary members have dedicated themselves for nearly a century to meeting the needs of the nation’s veterans, military and their families both here and abroad. They volunteer millions of hours yearly, with a value of nearly $2 billion. As part of the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization, auxiliary volunteers across the country also step up to honor veterans and military through annual scholarships and with ALA Girls State programs, teaching high school juniors to be leaders grounded in patriotism and Americanism.

Madison American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 39, members filled school backpacks with school supplies to be distributed to four local schools in the Madison and Anson area this year. From left are Robin Turek, Shirley Emery, Betty Dow, Ann Cody, Harriet Bryant, Tena Ireland and Sharon Ziacoma, . Photo courtesy of Madison American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 39 Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

For more information, visit ALAforVeterans.org or mainelegionpost39.org, or contact Robin Turek, president, American Legion Auxiliary Tardiff-Belanger Unit 39, P.O. Box 325, Madison, ME 04950, [email protected] or 696-8289.

Share

< Previous

Next >