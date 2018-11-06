IN BINGHAM, Monday at 5:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Street.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 2:26 a.m., a report of a domestic disturbance led to an arrest on Park Drive.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

Tuesday at 5:15 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 5:09 p.m., a structure fire was reported on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 8:16 p.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 6:54 a.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

9:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 5:17 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Main Street.

7:29 a.m., vandalism was reported on Crash Road.

8:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Old Jay Hill Road.

Tuesday at 1:40 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Mountain View and Old Jay Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:44 a.m., burglary was reported on White School House Road.

2:16 p.m., forgery or fraud was reported on East Madison Road.

4:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

8:45 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Park Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Walnut Drive.

10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 7:37 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Zachary Drive.

2:02 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Church Street.

9:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

3:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Rice Rips Road.

4:14 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Mary Lane.

9:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cottle Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 2:04 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported with no address listed.

10:07 a.m., theft was reported on Higgins Road.

11:15 a.m., harassment was reported on Canaan Road.

5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greeley Street.

IN SALEM TOWNSHIP, Monday at 6:52 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Salem Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:31 a.m., mischief was reported on North Avenue.

10:02 a.m., assault was reported on Ruth Lane.

12:57 p.m., threatening was reported on Jewett Street.

3:28 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

4:11 p.m., mischief was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

5:10 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

IN STRONG, Monday at 8:49 a.m., vandalism was reported on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:52 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.

8:15 a.m., an animal complaint was made on River Road.

8:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Squire Street.

9:50 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Front Street.

11:58 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Moor Street.

12:30 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.

2:35 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:03 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Eight Rod Road.

4:29 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on North Street.

5:36 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Front Street.

7:28 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Violette Avenue.

Tuesday at 3:59 a.m., a domestic dispute was made on Water Street.

4:22 a.m., a domestic dispute was made on Dalton Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 3:09 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Village View Street.

Tuesday at 6:57 a.m., an animal complaint was made on U.S. Route 2.

7:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 7:20 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Maple Ridge Road.

12:29 p.m., a fraud or forgery was reported on Monument Street.

3:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eames Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 1:33 a.m., Dakota D. Lagasse, 25, of Lagrange, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, operating after suspension and criminal speeding.

Sunday, 3:21 a.m., Brandon Scott Flagg, 29, of Jay, was arrested on two warrants and a charge of violating condition of release.

10:24 a.m., Clark Spires Kendrick, 25, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Monday at 8:04 a.m., Timothy Arneze Baker, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a writ for prosecution.

8:04 a.m., Billy Angel Pizarro-Ayala, 38, of Lewiston, was arrested on a writ for prosecution.

3:09 p.m., Glendon Floyd Ladd, 29, of Freeman Township, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

4:23 p.m., Stephen L. Lancaster II, 43, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 2:30 p.m., Christy L. Bowden, 21, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.

6:55 p.m., Kelly Dorothy Kessler, 41, of Saco, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8:21 p.m., Patricia Ann Morris, 56, of Stetson, was arrested on a warrant.

9:35 p.m., Lloyd Arthur Burnham, 42, of Garland, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:30 p.m., James Dixon, 53, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Franklin County, jay maine, kennebec county, oakland maine, police log, somerset county, waterville maine, wilton maine, winslow maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.