IN BINGHAM, Monday at 5:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Street.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 2:26 a.m., a report of a domestic disturbance led to an arrest on Park Drive.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

Tuesday at 5:15 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 5:09 p.m., a structure fire was reported on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 8:16 p.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 6:54 a.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

9:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 5:17 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Main Street.

7:29 a.m., vandalism was reported on Crash Road.

8:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Old Jay Hill Road.

Tuesday at 1:40 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Mountain View and Old Jay Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:44 a.m., burglary was reported on White School House Road.

2:16 p.m., forgery or fraud was reported on East Madison Road.

4:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

8:45 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Park Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Walnut Drive.

10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 7:37 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Zachary Drive.

2:02 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Church Street.

9:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

3:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Rice Rips Road.

4:14 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Mary Lane.

9:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cottle Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 2:04 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported with no address listed.

10:07 a.m., theft was reported on Higgins Road.

11:15 a.m., harassment was reported on Canaan Road.

5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greeley Street.

IN SALEM TOWNSHIP, Monday at 6:52 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Salem Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:31 a.m., mischief was reported on North Avenue.

10:02 a.m., assault was reported on Ruth Lane.

12:57 p.m., threatening was reported on Jewett Street.

3:28 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

4:11 p.m., mischief was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

5:10 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

IN STRONG, Monday at 8:49 a.m., vandalism was reported on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:52 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.

8:15 a.m., an animal complaint was made on River Road.

8:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Squire Street.

9:50 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Front Street.

11:58 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Moor Street.

12:30 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.

2:35 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:03 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Eight Rod Road.

4:29 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on North Street.

5:36 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Front Street.

7:28 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Violette Avenue.

Tuesday at 3:59 a.m., a domestic dispute was made on Water Street.

4:22 a.m., a domestic dispute was made on Dalton Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 3:09 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Village View Street.

Tuesday at 6:57 a.m., an animal complaint was made on U.S. Route 2.

7:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 7:20 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Maple Ridge Road.

12:29 p.m., a fraud or forgery was reported on Monument Street.

3:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eames Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 1:33 a.m., Dakota D. Lagasse, 25, of Lagrange, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, operating after suspension and criminal speeding.

Sunday, 3:21 a.m., Brandon Scott Flagg, 29, of Jay, was arrested on two warrants and a charge of violating condition of release.

10:24 a.m., Clark Spires Kendrick, 25, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Monday at 8:04 a.m., Timothy Arneze Baker, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a writ for prosecution.

8:04 a.m., Billy Angel Pizarro-Ayala, 38, of Lewiston, was arrested on a writ for prosecution.

3:09 p.m., Glendon Floyd Ladd, 29, of Freeman Township, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

4:23 p.m., Stephen L. Lancaster II, 43, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 2:30 p.m., Christy L. Bowden, 21, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.

6:55 p.m., Kelly Dorothy Kessler, 41, of Saco, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8:21 p.m., Patricia Ann Morris, 56, of Stetson, was arrested on a warrant.

9:35 p.m., Lloyd Arthur Burnham, 42, of Garland, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:30 p.m., James Dixon, 53, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: