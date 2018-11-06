Saco police have charged four people with the armed robbery of a 16-year-old.

The robbery happened the afternoon of Sept. 10 in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Main Street, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Clockwise from upper left: Kayla Haley, Taylor Mann, Eric Soletto and Brian Patch Photos courtesy of Saco Police Department

The victim reported that he had a gun pointed at him and told police his money was stolen. Police did not specify the amount that was taken.

After an investigation, Police identified four people involved in the alleged crime, and issued warrants for their arrest. Each has been charged with one count of Class A robbery.

Charged are Taylor Mann, 22, of Biddeford; Brian Patch, 24, of Dayton; Eric Soletto, 25, of Biddeford; and Kayla Haley, 21, of Old Orchard Beach.

Mann was arrested Oct. 10, but posted $10,000 bail and was released, said Saco Deputy Chief Jack Clements.

Patch was arrested Nov. 1 and released on $10,000 bail, Clements said.

Haley was arrested Monday and released on $5,000 bail.

Soletto is still being held at York County Jail after a judge lowered his bail from $10,000 to $5,000.

Because all are charged with felonies, they must be indicted by a grand jury, which could take weeks or months.

Clements declined to describe whether the four people arrested the victim or whether the police recovered a firearm in the course of their investigation.

