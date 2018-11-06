Goodrich-Caldwell American Legion Post 6 will host a breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Monday served by Boy Scout Troop 647 at the Legion Hall at 114 Second St. in Hallowell

Those who attend will departa 10 10:30 a.m. for Veterans Memorial Park at Hallowell Cemetery. The program will begin at 11 a.m. with opening remarks by Cmdr. Maureen Malley, followed by an invocation given by the Rev. Thomas DeRaps.

The program will include music by Joan Morgan and Nancy McGinnis, Pledge of Allegiance led by Girl Scout Troop 1438, laying of the wreath by First Vice Cmdr. Lew Gipson and “Amazing Grace” bagpipe solo by Steve Lemieux. Dr. Christina Zimmerman, the family physician at Togus and a major in the Maine Air National Guard, will give the Veterans Day address. Malley will close the ceremony following the benediction.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony at the park will include only the wreath laying.

For more information, call Jerry Stuart, adjutant, American Legion Post 6, at 441-9901.

