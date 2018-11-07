IN AUGUSTA, on Tuesday at 5:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

6:56 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Waldo Street.

10:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

12:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

6 p.m., a gas leak was reported on Stephen King Drive.

9:27 p.m., assault was reported near Northern Avenue and Kendall Street.

IN CHELSEA, on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Collins Road.

IN GARDINER, on Tuesday at 8:47 a.m., a dog bite was reported on Clinton Street.

3:13 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Cannard Street.

IN MONMOUTH, on Tuesday at 12:06 p.m., a missing person was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Tuesday at 11:19 p.m., Rockne J. Albert. 57, of Augusta, was arrested on three outstanding warrants after he was found on Malta Street.

IN JEFFERSON, on Monday, Ronald Weeks, 62, of Jefferson, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of his release after an incident on Weeks Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, on Tuesday at 1:51 p.m., Kileigh M. Rickett, 19, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property under $500 after a reported theft on Western Avenue.

On Wednesday at 4:28 a.m., Lester S. Lyon, 63, of Livermore Falls, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days during a traffic stop near State Street and Oak Street.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: